Meat Alternatives Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Meat alternatives also called a meat analogue, meat substitute, mock meat, faux meat, imitation meat, or (where applicable) vegetarian meat or vegan meat. It is a meatless food that has approximately the same taste, appearance, and texture of a related food made from meat, poultry, fish or shellfish. Its nutritional value is, in general, approximately equal to (or sometimes greater than) that of the related food, including essential vitamin B-12. Its name often indicates the meat to which it is an alternative, and the label must indicate clearly that it is a meatless product. Many analogues are soy-based (tofu, tempeh) or gluten-based.

Thera are many meat alternatives manufactures in USA, the USA meat alternatives market will reach about 641.18 K MT in 2015 from 469.85 K MT in 2010. The average growth is about 6.42% in 2010-2015. Meat alternatives production main focus on West America, it took about 31.33% of USA total market in 2014, followed is the Midwest America, about 29.39%, all region of USA growth rate keep in about 6.42%. Kellogg’s, Pinnacle Foods, White Wave and Tofurky are leading manufacturer in USA, the total meat alternatives production occupies above 36.32% market share. There meat alternatives product content powder and solution, production adequate, they can satisfy UAS market demand.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the USA recovery trend is clear, meat alternatives retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of meat alternatives brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the meat alternatives field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Meat Alternatives market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Meat Alternatives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Soybean

Tempeh

Others

Segmentation by application:

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kellogg’s

Pinnacle Foods

White Wave

Tofurky

Hain Celestial Group

Beyond Meat

Boca Foods

Phoney Baloneys

LightLife Foods

Amy’s Kitchen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Meat Alternatives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Meat Alternatives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meat Alternatives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meat Alternatives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Meat Alternatives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Meat Alternatives by Players

Chapter Four: Meat Alternatives by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Meat Alternatives Market Forecast

