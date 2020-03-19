Medical Waste Containers Market Is Expected To Expand At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2017-2025

This report on the Global Medical waste containers market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in investments for R&D of novel medical waste containers, and increase in incidence of illness & chronic diseases are boosting the growth of the global medical waste containers market.

Establishment of government regulations for environment conservation & safe disposal of medical waste is one of the major factor expected to drive the growth of global medical waste containers market during the forecast period.

The medical waste containers market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, usage type, waste type, medical waste generators, and geography.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises detailed regulatory scenario of India, U.S., South Africa, Australia, U.K. and Europe in terms of their medical waste segregation, treatment & disposal guidelines. Key mergers and acquisitions and their objectives are provided in the global medical waste containers market, to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.

Moreover, the advancements in product development for recent years are provided in the report. This report also provides market attractiveness and its analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical waste containers market.

Global Medical Waste Containers Market: Segmentations

Based on the product type, the global medical waste containers market is classified into chemotherapy containers, biohazard containers, RCRA containers, pharmaceutical containers, sharp containers, and others. The Sharps containers segment is further divided into patient room sharp containers, phlebotomy containers, and multipurpose sharps containers.

Pharmaceutical containers segment dominated the medical waste containers market in 2016, and is expected to remain leading throughout the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to the introduction of innovative pharmaceutical waste containers by key players, and increased research activities of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Different types of waste types in the medical waste containers market are infectious & pathological waste, non-infectious waste, radioactive waste, sharps waste, and pharmaceutical waste. Non-infectious waste accounted for highest revenue in 2016, due to the growth in medical tourism across the globe which is generating huge quantity of non-infectious waste. Non-infectious waste segment is projected to remain dominant during 2017-2025 in terms of revenue.

Based on the usage type, the global medical waste containers market is segmented into reusable containers and disposable containers. The reusable containers accounted for maximum revenue in 2016, owing to the increase in surgical procedures across the globe. The improved waste disposal management in the developing countries is projected to boost the market of disposable containers by 2025.

Various medical waste generators in the global medical waste containers market are hospitals, clinics & physicians’ offices, long term care & urgent care centers, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and others (blood banks, research facilities, medical institutes, etc.). The hospitals held highest value share in 2016, and is likely to remain leading during 2017-2025.

The dominance of hospitals is attributable to the rise in the number of patient admissions in the hospitals owing to the favorable insurance coverage. Lack of well-equipped long term care & urgent care centers in the developing economies is one of the major factor for the estimated sluggish growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global Medical Waste Containers Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global medical waste containers has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

