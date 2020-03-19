Membrane Filters Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2017-2025

This report analyzes the global membrane filters market in terms of its current and future scenario. High growth in population in water-stressed areas, scarcity of pure water, and rise in demand for membrane filters in the food & beverages industry for protein separation process, clarification of fruit juices and alcoholic beverages, and for sterile vaccine production in the biopharmaceuticals industry are estimated to be the major drivers of the global membrane filters market during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed elaborate executive summary including a market snapshot that provides information on various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on technology, application, and material. An elaborative qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends of the membrane filters market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises pricing analysis to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of country, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global membrane filters market.

Global Membrane Filters Market: Key Segments

Based on technology, the global membrane filters market has been segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, and ion exchange. The market segments have been analyzed based on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and their preference for water treatment, food & beverages, and healthcare industries. Market size and forecast for each of the segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period, i.e. 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year. Based on application, the global membrane filters market has been classified into environmental, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. The segments have been analyzed based on the rise in demand for membrane filters from water & wastewater treatment plants, dairy, and biopharmaceutical industries. Market size and forecast for each of the segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period, viz. 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year. On the basis of material, the membrane filters market has been divided into polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PS), cellulose-based, nylon, polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The segmentation has been done based on the usage of a particular membrane in industrial processes, such as desalination of sea water and separation of proteins.

Global Membrane Filters Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global membrane filters market has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period, 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global membrane filters market based on attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report are Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, 3M, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Novasep, and TriSep Corporation (Microdyn-Nadir US, Inc.).

Global Membrane Filters Market has been segmented as:

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Technology

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Chromatography

Ion Exchange

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Application

Environmental Water & Wastewater Treatment Desalination Public Utility Water Treatment/Reuse Others

Food & Beverages Dairy Processing Beverage Processing Food Processing Others

Health Care Drug Delivery and Biotherapeutics/Biopharmaceuticals Molecular Diagnostic and Molecular Biology Laboratory Filtration, Detection, and Separation and Analysis Protection from Medical Gases

Others Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Oil & Gas Automotive & Appliances Aerospace & Aviation Petrochemical & Power Plants



Global Membrane Filters Market, by Material

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polysulfone (PS)

Cellulose-based

Nylon

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyacrilonitrile (PAN)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Global Membrane Filters Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



