Military and Commercial Helicopters Market Size and Innovative Growth in 2019, New Ideas and Strategies by 2025
The Global Military and Commercial Helicopters Market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Military and Commercial Helicopters production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Military and Commercial Helicopters in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Airbus Helicopters (France), Robinson Helicopter (USA), etc.
A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally. These attributes allow helicopters to be used in congested or isolated areas where fixed-wing aircraft and many forms of vertical takeoff and landing aircraft cannot perform.
The global Helicopters market is valued at 23.3 B USD in 2017 and will reach 27.9 B USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2018-2025. The global Helicopters market is volume at 1679 unit in 2017 and will reach 2398 unit by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2018-2025.
Global Military and Commercial Helicopters market size will reach 28 million US$ by 2025, from 23 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Military and Commercial Helicopters.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Airbus Helicopters (France)
Robinson Helicopter (USA)
Russian Helicopters (Russian)
Bell (USA)
Lockheed Martin (USA)
Leonardo (Italy)
KAI (Korea)
Boeing (USA)
Military and Commercial Helicopters Market Breakdown Data by Type
Light Helicopters
Medium Helicopters
Heavy Helicopters
Military and Commercial Helicopters Market Breakdown Data by Application
Military
Civil & Commercial
Military and Commercial Helicopters Market Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Military and Commercial Helicopters Market Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Military and Commercial Helicopters Market Product Picture
Table Military and Commercial Helicopters Key Market Segments in This Study
Table Key Manufacturers Military and Commercial Helicopters Covered in This Study
Table Major Manufacturers Military and Commercial Helicopters Sales to top 10 OEMs in 2017 (Supply Relationship)
Table Global Military and Commercial Helicopters Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2018-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)
Figure Global Military and Commercial Helicopters Production Market Share 2013-2025
Figure Light Helicopters Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Light Helicopters
Figure Medium Helicopters Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Medium Helicopters
Figure Heavy Helicopters Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Heavy Helicopters
Table Global Military and Commercial Helicopters Market Size Growth Rate by Application 2018-2025 (K Units)
Figure Military
Figure Civil & Commercial
Figure Military and Commercial Helicopters Report Years Considered
