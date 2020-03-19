Mobile Device Security Market Analysis 2019-2025 Covers Top Key Manufacturer – Symantec, TrendMicro, VMWare, Airwatch, TrustGo and Many More…

Mobile security is also referred to as wireless security. Mobile security assists in the protection of tablets, smartphones, laptops and other portable computing devices from threats and vulnerabilities related to wireless computing.

North America market is anticipated to be mature markets with respect to the mobile device security market, due to which, the market is expected to exhibit the significant growth rate with respect to the respective region during the forecast period.

Owing to the increase in penetration of mobile devices in emerging economies such as India, China is the major reason, positively impacting the growth of the mobile devices security market. Also raising awareness about the security of wireless device is another reason spurring the growth of the market in forthcoming years.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

TrendMicro

VMWare

Airwatch

TrustGo

Sophos

McAfee

AT&T

ZoneAlarm

Webroot

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

Blackberry

iOS

Windows

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Device Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Device Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Device Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

