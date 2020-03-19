Most Definitive & Accurate Study on Global Smart TV Market (2013-2023) | Samsung, LG Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Hisense, Panasonic Corporation, Sony, Videocon, Videocon, Xiaomi Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Smart TV Market — Analysis By Screen Type, Screen Resolution, Screen Size, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013–2023)” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart TV Market. The report analyses the Smart TV market By Screen Type (Flat TV, Curved TV), By Screen Resolution (HD/FHD, 4K, Above), By Screen Size (30”-39”, 40”-49”, 50”-59”, Above 60”) and By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline). The report on Smart TV market assesses the market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia). The report assesses the Smart TV market for the historical period of 2013–2017 and the forecast period of 2018–2023. Also, market share analysis for companies has also been covered.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Smart TV Market — Analysis By Screen Type, Screen Resolution, Screen Size, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013- 2023)”, Global Smart TV market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.4% during 2018–2023.

The segment of Flat Screen Smart TV witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of Smart TV on the back of escalating global sport events like FIFA world cup & PyeongChang Winter Olympics, rising consumer spending on smart home appliances and burgeoning adoption of bezel less flexible OLED display in flat panel TV. The demand of 4K and 8K Smart TV screen resolution is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to a gamut of factors such as rising adoption of novel technologies by consumers, increasing popularity of Ultra High Definition TVs and plummeting Smart TV prices. During 2018–23, Smart TVs Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to increasing consumer preferences towards online content, snowballing replacement demand and effective advertisement and marketing by key players across the globe. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smart TV market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include upsurge in the demand of large screen smart TVs, advancement in electronics and Internet of things technology, increasing demand of online streaming among millennial population etc. are driving the demand of Smart TVs in the market.

The report titled “Global Smart TV Market — Analysis By Screen Type, Screen Resolution, Screen Size, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013- 2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Smart TV Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart TV market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Smart TV Market (Actual Period: 2013–2017, Forecast Period: 2018–2023)

Smart TV Market By Value

Analysis By Screen Type — Flat TV, Curved TV

Analysis By Screen Resolution — HD/FHD, 4K and Above

Analysis By Screen Size — Less than 32”, 33”- 39”, 40”-49”, 50”- 59”, Above 60”

By Distribution Channel — Online, Offline

Regional Markets — North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013–2017, Forecast Period: 2018–2023)

Smart TV Market By Value

Analysis By Screen Type — Flat TV, Curved TV

Analysis By Screen Resolution — HD/FHD, 4K and Above

Analysis By Screen Size — Less than 32”, 33”- 39”, 40”-49”, 50”- 59”, Above 60”

By Distribution Channel — Online, Offline

Country Analysis — U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, China, Japan and South Korea (Actual Period: 2013–2017, Forecast Period: 2018–2023)

Smart TV Market By Value

Analysis By Screen Resolution — HD/FHD, 4K and Above

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics — Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Company Analysis — Samsung, LG Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Hisense, Panasonic Corporation, Sony, Videocon, Videocon, Xiaomi Corporation

