Nanocellulose Technology Market Will Reach A High Market Value During 2017 – 2025

Nanocellulose products are employed in various end user industries including composites, paper processing, food & beverage, paints & coatings, medical & pharmaceutical, personal care, and others which include oil & gas, textiles and cement. The global nanocellulose technology market is poised to expand at a high growth rate, driven by the growing demand for renewable and biodegradable natural materials. Excellent strength to weight ratio of the nanocellulose attracts the manufacturers and make them to invest high. Continuous technological innovations, advancements made in the personal care and focus on biodegradable food packaging are also fuelling the demand for nanocellulose based products.

The cellulosic source of nanocellulose can be trees, various plants, algae or bacteria. Nanocellulose offers several functional advantages such as light weight feature, large surface area, high strength, stiffness, chemical reactivity, non-toxicity, and biodegradability. Cellulose nano fibrils, cellulose nano crystals and bacterial nanocellulose are the commercially available nanocellulose products. Cellulose fibers obtained from the wood pulp undergo mechanical agitation and enzymatic hydrolysis for getting converted into the nano form. Bacterial nanocellulose is biosynthesized in its pure form, mostly by the Acetobacter xylinum. Nanocellulose materials act as reinforcement agents, and they exhibit excellent tensile strength in polymer composite materials. Unique optical, electrical, and magnetic properties of nanocellulose make it suitable for a wide range of applications. Cellulose nanofibrils have shown great potential in several applications including biomedical, bioimaging, nanocomposite, gas barrier films and optically transparent functional materials. The high stiffness and strength of the nanocellulose material is the key factor, attracting the manufacturers for producing the nanocellulose based products. Moreover, the recent advancements in the ultra -thin technology is also anticipated to offer attractive growth potential for the nanocellulose technology market.

Awareness on the green materials is on the rise, especially in the developed regions. Stringent environmental regulations exist in these regions propel the expansion of nanocellulose technology market in these regions. Partnerships among the forest products industry and other manufacturing industries are likely to produce green nanocellulose which is environmentally sustainable to a large consumer market with competitive cost and performance. The Government of the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Japan have initiated research and technology development projects to promote production of nanocellulose on pilot and commercial scales during the last decade. Thus, extensive support and funding by various governments are projected to boost the nanocellulose technology market. Superior structural properties of nanocellulose make it an ideal material to be used for the various end user industries.

Nanocellulose Technology Market: Key Research Aspects

The report analyses and forecasts the market for nanocellulose technology at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Thousand) & Volume (Kilograms) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global nanocellulose technology market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for nanocellulose technology during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the nanocellulose technology market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global nanocellulose technology market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the nanocellulose technology market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global nanocellulose technology market by segmenting it in terms product, end user and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for nanocellulose in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end user segments in all the regions

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global nanocellulose technology market. Key players profiled in the global nanocellulose technology market includes Borregaard, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, CelluForce Inc, American Process, Inc, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation, Innventia AB, Melodea Ltd, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso, BASF SE, Daicel Finechem Ltd and Sappi Global. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments and SWOT analysis

The report provides the estimated market size of nanocellulose technology for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of nanocellulose technology market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end user and region segments. Market size and forecast for each major product and end user have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

