Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market to Reach nearly US$ 500 Mn by 2022-end

Non-surgical skin tightening is a minimally invasive procedure where targeted energy is used for heating deeper layers of skin to stimulate elastin and collagen production, which in turn gradually improves the skin tone and texture. Various types of products such as laser-based devices, RF devices, and ultrasound devices are available in the market for carrying out the procedure of non-surgical skin tightening.

Dermatologists Prefer Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices over More Invasive Ones

Skin tightening procedures have gained immense popularity over the past few years, with the introduction of a non-surgical alternative to invasive procedures to correct the skin laxity and improve the skin quality. With aging, a large number of people are bothered by the sagging skin on their face, neck and body, which has resulted into high demand for pain-free skin tightening treatments. On the back of low risk involved, dermatologists are preferring non-surgical skin tightening devices over more invasive ones. The easy-to-use non-surgical skin tightening devices help doctors in safely delegating treatment to medical professionals or nurses. A key opportunity for growth of the global non-surgical skin tightening market is the development of more efficient, reliable and advanced devices.

However, results of non-surgical skin tightening procedures are discerned gradually over many weeks or even months following the treatment. Multiple treatments are required for achieving desired results. For maintaining the intended results on the skin, treatments are required to be repeated periodically. In addition, non-surgical skin tightening procedures are not much effective on higher intensity of skin sagging, such as stretched skin or pronounced jowling following weight loss or pregnancy. A recently published research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has projected the global non-surgical skin tightening market to reflect an impressive expansion over the forecast period (2017-2022). The report estimates revenues from the market to reach nearly US$ 500 Mn by 2022-end.

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market to Remain Most Lucrative in North America

The non-surgical skin tightening market will remain the most lucrative in North America, and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR through 2022. This region is expected to account for the largest share of the global market during 2017 to 2022. The rapid expansion of the market and availability of advanced devices for skin tightening in North America is mainly because of approval for these devices by the FDA. The U.S. recorded highest number of non-surgical skin tightening procedures in the region.

Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are also anticipated to account for a major revenue share of the global market for non-surgical skin tightening during the forecast period. In contrast, Japan and Middle East and Africa will continue to account for the lowest market revenue shares of the market in the foreseeable future.

Laser-based Devices to be Sought-after among Products

Laser-based devices are expected to be sought-after among products of non-surgical skin tightening procedures, with revenues poised to account for over half share of the global market during 2017 to 2022. RF devices are projected to emerge as the fastest expanding product in the market through 2022. However, revenues from ultrasound devices will remain relatively higher than those from RF devices, although their sales are projected to register a relatively lower CAGR than all the other product segments during the forecast period.

Although, dermatology clinics will remain the largest end-users of non-surgical skin tightening products in terms of revenues, sales in beauty clinics will exhibit a comparatively higher CAGR through 2022.

Company Profiles

TMR’s report profiles key players, who are actively contributing to growth of the global market for non-surgical skin tightening, which include Alma Lasers, Ltd., Fotona d.d., Sciton, Inc., Venus Concept Canada Corp., EL.En. S.p.A., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lutronic Corporation, and Cutera Inc.