North America and Europe are the main consumption market of Cell Culture Media Market, with a consumption market share nearly 38.1% and 27.6 %.

Cell Culture Media raised to provide nutrients for cells growth in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications. Typical cell culture media contain a mixture of defined nutrients dissolved in a buffered physiological saline solution. In cell culture, media are used to facilitate the growth of cells. Media are water-based liquids that can be provided in liquid or in dry powder format. Dry powder media has to be hydrated with water or with process liquids. Process liquids are water-based buffers and saline solutions which facilitate the cell culture process and ensure that the cell culture environment remains at a constant pH.

In the next few years, Cell Culture Media industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investors to enter the field.

The global average price of Cell Culture Media is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 56.7 USD/L. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media, Stem Cell Media and Other. The proportion of Classical Media & Salts is about 68.7%, and the proportion recording a decreasing trend. The other cell culture media are now recording more market share.

Cell Culture Media are widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy, Cytogenetic and Other. The half of Cell Culture Media is used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the sales proportion is about 44.1%.

North America and Europe are the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 38.1% and 27.6 %.

Market competition is intense. Life Technologies, Corning (Cellgro), Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry.

The global Cell Culture Media market is valued at 1620 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025.

Global Cell Culture Media Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 102 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Cell Culture Media industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Cell Culture Media research report

Cell Culture Media market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Life Technologies

Corning (Cellgro)

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare

Lonza

BD

HiMedia

Takara

CellGenix

Atlanta Biologicals

PromoCell

Zenbio

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Cell Culture Media Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580