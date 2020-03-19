North America dominated the Bio-Sensors for non-clinical Applications Market and is expected to reach more than USD 4 billion by 2020

Biosensors were first introduced in 1962 with the development of enzyme electrodes by scientist Leland C. Clark. Since then, research communities from fields such as very large scale integration, chemistry, physics, and material science have come together to develop more reliable, sophisticated, and mature biosensors. These biosensors found their applications in the field of medicine, biotechnology, agriculture, as well as military and bioterrorism detection and prevention.

Nanotechnology is an emerging technology that involves the study, creation, manipulation, and use of materials, devices, and systems with dimensions lesser than 100 nm. It also plays a crucial role in the development of biosensors. Nanomaterials not only help introduce several new signal transduction technologies in biosensors but also improve the sensitivity and performance of biosensors. The development of nanotech has resulted in an increase in the applications of nanomaterials in biosensors to a large extent. For example, nanomaterials-based biosensors can significantly increase the sensitivity and specificity of biomolecule detection, detect and manipulate atoms and molecules, and also show potential in applications such as biomolecular recognition, pathogenic diagnosis, and environment monitoring. Moreover, various kinds of nanomaterials, including carbon nanotubes, gold nanoparticles, and quantum dots are being increasingly used in biosensors due to their unique chemical, physical, mechanical, magnetic, and optical properties.

North America dominated the market and is expected to reach more than USD 4 billion by 2020. North America has always been a pioneer in the adoption of new technologies and their implementation for a wide array of applications. Moreover, this region is home to a large number of notable OEMs for fitness trackers and wearables such as Apple, Fitbit, Motorola, Jawbone, and Nike. These factors will contribute to the expansion of this market in North Americas until the end of 2020.

Biosensor Applications

DuPont

Remedios

Smiths Detection

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Piezoelectric

Thermal

Optical

Electrochemical

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Military and Defense

Food and Beverage

Environment Monitoring

Healthcare

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

