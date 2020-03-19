North America is dominating the global bone and joint health market followed by Europe.
Bone and joint health ingredients are the sources of providing calcium, prebiotic fiber, soy isoflavones and vitamins such as vitamin D and vitamin K to reduce the pain and strengthen the bone and joint health. Bone and joint issues seem to be a common issue in the growing population which is driving the global market of bone and joint health ingredients. Some of the common types of bone and joint health ingredients include glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Collagen, Omega-3 and others. Wide application of these ingredients in various industries is further boosting the market of bone and joint ingredients.
The global market for bone and joints ingredients is growing rapidly due to rising use of these ingredients in different parts of the world. Increase in ageing population is considered as one the major driving factors for the market. Due to weakening of bone and joints, diminished functions and movements, ageing makes body more prone to bone fractures, arthritis, back and neck pain, osteoporosis and injuries. The number of aged people over 60 years or over are expected to double in the next 50 years, thereby increasing demand for these ingredients in the market. Despite the benefits of bone and joint health ingredients, the growing concerns for fatal diseases, such as cancer and heart, are some of the major restraints for the market.
On the other hand, the introduction of various pills which reduces the inflammation of joint and may cure the symptoms of arthritis acts as a challenge for the market. In addition, many stringent laws, regulations and procedural formalities that are imposed on the vendors are also posing challenge for the market.
North America is dominating the global bone and joint health market followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market. In Europe, the increasing health conscious population and their inclination towards functional food and beverages is driving the market for bone and joint health ingredients.
The Asia Pacific is likely to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to the increased bone and joint issues among the growing population followed by their increasing awareness for bone and joint health ingredients. Moreover, increasing application of bone and joint health ingredients in various industries has opened doors for its growth in rest of the world.
Synutra
Rousselot
Waitaki Bio
Royal DSM
DuPont
Archer Daniels Midland
BASF
Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:
Glucosamine and Chondroitin
Calcium
Others
By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:
Dietary Supplements
Functional Food and Beverages
Market Segment by Regions includes:
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa.
