Automotive Transfer Case is a part of the drivetrain of four-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, and other multiple powered axle vehicles. It is an aluminum or steel housing under the vehicle and the vast majority of transfer cases are either chain based or gear based. The transfer case transfers power from the transmission to the front and rear axles by means of drive shafts. It also synchronizes the difference between the rotation of the front and rear wheels and may contain one or more sets of low range gears for off-road use.

The Automotive Transfer Case industry is relatively concentrated, the revenue of top 5 manufacturers account about 68% of global market share. High-end products mainly come from North America and Europe. Worldwide major manufactures mainly are Magna, GKN, BorgWarner, Linamar, ZF, AAM, Meritor, Dana, Marmon, Hyundai Dymos, Fabco, Univance.

North America is the largest producer (53% market share of global market) and consumer (42% market share of global market) of Automotive Transfer Case and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in the automotive industry. The region is dominated by domestic OEMs, such as Ford Motors Company, General Motors Company, and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles.

China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Transfer Case in the Asia Pacific region.

The global Automotive Transfer Case market is valued at 4630 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2018-2025.

