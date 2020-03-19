Nov 12, 2018 4:00 AM ET L-Serine Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023
L-serine, a white crystalline solid or powder without odour, is an amino acid with the formula HO2CCH (NH2) CH2OH. It is one of the protein genic amino acids.
Global L-Serine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ajinomoto
Evonik
Kyowa Hakko Bio
Mitsui Chemicals
Amino
Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical
Jinghai Amino Acid
Tianan Pharmceuticals
Jiahe Biotech
Huayang Chemical
Puyer BioPharm
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
SBC-based Adhesives
APAO-based Adhesives
By End-User / Application
Pharmaceutical
Food
Cosmetics
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
