Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: Growth Drivers and Trends

Online smartphone and tablet games is a platform offered by the service providers that enables one or more players to participate in the game through smartphone or tablet. Online games are available through all kinds of operating systems. Further, increase in network connectivity and the new innovation such as virtual reality in the game or play industry drive the market.

The online smartphone and tablet games market are expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to an increased free-to-play (F2P) business model, game as a service, cloud gaming, and rise in demand of e-sports, which is a multiplayer real-world physical sports event sponsored by the firm including Redbull and Coke. Other factors that drive the online smartphone and tablet game market are an increase in internet penetration, the rise in a number of smartphones and tablets, and availability of better gaming infrastructure. However, factors such as a high investment for game development, increase in cyber-crime, and the psychological impact on human behavior restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the online smartphone and tablet game market on the basis of game type, operating systems, and geography. On the basis of game type, tit is classified into massively multi-player online (MMO) games, social, casual, and others. According to the operating systems, the market is categorized into the iOS, Android, and Windows. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Activision Blizzard Inc., Gameloft SA, Glu Mobile, Inc., Kabam, Inc., Rovio Entertainment Ltd., Supercell Oy, Zynga Inc., CyberAgent, Inc., Walt Disney, and Gamevil is also provided in this report.

