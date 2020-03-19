Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2015 to 2023

There are multiple drugs in the pipeline for opioid induced constipation treatment. Upon approval, these drugs will face little competition in this market which is largely untapped. There have not been many stable choices in the pharmaceutical industry for opioid induced constipation treatment over the recent past, but the continuous approval rate of highly targeted drugs is expected to provide a strong push to this market’s growth rate. This includes the PAMORA drugs that help treat OIC without intervening in the opioid’s action on the patient.

The number of patients suffering from opioid induced constipation is increasing across the globe. Close to 100 mn U.S. patients in 2013 were suffering from OIC, according to the American Academy of Pain Medicine. They added that this number is expected to increase as the number of people consuming opioid drugs increases. With a growing awareness of the commercial availability of a large variety of opioid drugs, people have resorted to using them for longer terms to treat chronic pains. This growing number of OIC patients – especially in North America – is expected to further drive the demand for opioid induced constipation treatment.

There is, however, the competition that opioid induced constipation treatment providers face from standard laxatives. Most healthcare organizations still consider standard laxatives as the first line of treatment for OIC. Additionally, the long term adverse effects of opioid induced constipation treatments have not completely been documented.

All in all, the global Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market is expected to be valued at US$731.2 mn by the end of 2016. Owing to a whopping CAGR of 31.2% from 2015 to 2023, this revenue is expected to reach US$4.8 bn by 2023.

North America has always taken up a large chunk of the global consumption of opioid induced constipation treatment drugs. By the end of 2023, North America alone is expected to generate US$4.05 bn of the global revenue from opioid induced constipation treatments. This region also leads in terms of growth rate of demand, owing to the large percentage of population that consumes opioid drugs and suffers from OIC. This comes from a high number of patients that are suffering from chronic diseases and are resorting to opioids.

Additionally, the penetration of opioid induced constipation treatments is very low in other regions as compared to North America. This could be the reason for the high disparity of consumption rates between regions. At the moment, North America dominates in terms of opioid consumption. According to the ASIPP, the U.S. alone consumes close to 80% of the global supply of opioids.

Till the end of 2016, chloride channel activators are expected to be the more popular drug class of opioid induced constipation treatments. This trend will continue for the coming years, but in time it is predicted that mu-opioid receptor antagonists will take the leading role among drug classes. A key reason for the popularity of chloride channel activators is the high level of sales of Amitiza ever since it was approved in 2013 and used specifically for opioid induced constipation treatment.

Over time, the growing number of mu-opioid receptor antagonists being approved and their greater efficacy over other drug classes is expected to push it to the top of the charts in terms of revenue generation before 2023. This drug class will also benefit from the increasing number of prescriptions being filed for opioid induced constipation treatments due to developments that reduce their side effects.

The leading providers of opioid induced constipation treatment include AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Valeant, Bayer, C.B. Fleet Company, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Daewoong Co. Ltd., and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.