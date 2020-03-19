Organophosphate Pesticides Market by 2025 WITH LEADING Market Players Such as Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., American Vanguard Corp., BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience, DOW Agriscience LLC
Pesticides are chemicals that control a variety of pests that damage crops & livestock and reduce farm productivity. Organophosphate (OP) compounds are a group of pesticides that includes some of the most toxic chemicals used in agriculture. OP compounds are the most widely used pesticides worldwide and their metabolites are used across different populations.
Rise in the global food demand and low cost with efficient outputs drive the organophosphate pesticides market. However, stringent regulations about the utility & distribution of organophosphate pesticides and eco-friendly substitutes of OP pesticides hamper their growth. The surging demand from emerging economies presents tremendous opportunities for the growth of the organophosphate pesticides market in future.
Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3383
The global organophosphate pesticides market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, type, and geography. Based on ingredient, it is divided into malathion, diazinon, glyphosate, methamidophos, dimethoate, chloropyriphos, parathion, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into crop based and non-crop based. The type includes herbicide, fungicide, insecticide, and others. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Significant players in the global organophosphate pesticides market strategically focus on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant market share. The key players are:
- Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- American Vanguard Corp.
- BASF SE
- Bayer Cropscience
- DOW Agriscience LLC
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- FMC Corporation
- Monsanto Company
- Nufarm Ltd.
- Syngenta AG
For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3383
Key Benefits
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the organophosphate pesticides market.
- In-depth analysis of the market and estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2023 has been provided.
- The global industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the market growth has been provided.
- The market share for all segments with respect to geography has been provided in detail in the report.
- Key market players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed to provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.