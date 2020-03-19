Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Landscape Is Pegged To Expand A Year On Year Over 2017 – 2025

This report on Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. Stakeholders of the market include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacturing, commercialization, providing therapeutic drugs for treatment of Parkinson’s disease, as well as new entrants planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market with respect to the leading market segments based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is divided into four segments on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Based on drug class, the market has been further segmented into Levodopa combination, dopamine agonists, MAO-B Inhibitors, COMT Inhibitors, and others. In terms of route of administration, the market has been classified into oral, transdermal, subcutaneous, intestinal infusion, and others. The Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market has also been studied from the point of distribution channel, based on which the market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2924

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of Parkinson’s disease. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) percentage for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and pipeline drugs that currently have a strong impact on the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market and is likely to influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and enhance their shares in the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market.

Geographically, Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report provides market size and forecast for the major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. It also provides market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis of key players, thus presenting a thorough examination of the overall competitive scenario of the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market.

Major players operating in the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market are AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB Inc, which exhibit the widest geographical outreach. Other prominent players operating in the global market include STADA Arzneimittel AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Impax Laboratories Inc.

The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

Levodopa Combination

Dopamine Agonists

MAO-B Inhibitors

COMT Inhibitors

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Transdermal

Subcutaneous

Intestinal Infusion

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2924