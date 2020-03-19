Automotive clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows the transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving. An automotive clutch can help the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It can also prevent transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration.

Vehicles with manual transmissions (MT), automated manual transmissions (AMT) and dual clutch transmissions (DCT) use automotive clutches to transmit power from engine to the gearbox. However, in automatic transmissions (AT) and continuously variable transmissions (CVT) vehicles, the torque converter uses a mechanical clutch to transmit power.

An automotive clutch assembly consists of many small parts, but there are five major components: the clutch flywheel, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch disc, the throw-out clutch bearing, and release system.

The major sales markets are Europe and China. People of Europe are drawn towards sports driving experience, hence the ratio of manual transmission in Europe is relatively higher than North America, where the automatic transmission is the mainstream. In addition, DCT is also a developing trend in Europe.

China is another important market and is increasingly important due to the fast growing automotive production and automotive population. Continuing the historical trend, manual transmission ration is still high both in new car production and automotive population.

As an imporant part of the global automotive market, Japan automotive clutch market is relative small as an automatic transmission is the mainstream and CVT is more and more popular.

Global Automotive Clutch Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 101 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Automotive Clutch industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Automotive Clutch research report

Automotive Clutch market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Schaeffler (Luk)

ZF (Sachs)

Valeo

F.C.C.

Exedy

Borgwarner

Eaton

Aisin

CNC Driveline

Zhejiang Tieliu

Ningbo Hongxie

Hubei Tri-Ring

Chuangcun Yidong

Wuhu Hefeng

Rongcheng Huanghai

Guilin Fuda

Hangzhou Qidie

Dongfeng Propeller

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Wet Friction Clutch

Dry Friction Clutch

Electromagnetic Clutch

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Automotive Clutch Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580