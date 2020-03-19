Photo Editing Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Photo editing software refers to an application for digital photos, used to crop and refurbish photos and organize them as per the requirement. The software has the ability to take scanned images of old film photography, convert them to digital images, and digitally restore them by removing imperfections and enhancing image quality.

The global photo editing software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to increased innovation in camera technologies, demand of high-quality images and requirement of special effects such as color, tints, and much more. Other factors that drive the photo editing software market are a rise in a number of smartphones & cameras and availability of high definition display. However, factors such as high cost, limited technical knowledge, and availability of free version software on the internet restrict the growth of the market.

The report segments the photo editing and software market on the basis of product, end users, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into entry-level, prosumer level, and professional level. According to the end users, the market is categorized into the individual, commercial, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Adobe Systems Software Ltd., Serif Ltd., Corel Corporation, CyberLink Corporation, DXO Optics, ACD Systems International Inc., ON1, Inc., Macphun, Magix, and Zoner, Inc. is also provided in this report.

