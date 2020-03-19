Pigment Additives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pigment additives market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of inorganic pigments, organic pigments and other pigments.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Pigment Additives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market

analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• Evonik Industries

• Huntsman International

• Solvay

Market driver

• Increasing use of pigment additives in decorative paints and coatings

Market challenge

• Stringent regulations on the use of pigments by the food industry

Market trend

• Emergence of VOC- and APE-free solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Global pigment additives market by inorganic pigments – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global pigment additives market by organic pigments – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global pigment additives market by other pigments – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Pigment additives market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Pigment additives market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Pigment additives market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of innovative products

• Use of green products

• Emergence of VOC- and APE-free solutions

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• Evonik Industries

• Huntsman International

• Solvay

Continued…..

