Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2018-2026

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a genetic disease that affects the kidneys and other organs by causing uncontrolled growth of cysts in the kidney, eventually leading to kidney failure. Cysts are filled with fluid that grow inside the kidneys, causing them to become enlarged and interfere with their ability to filter waste products from the blood. PKD can cause chronic kidney disease, which could lead to kidney failure or end-stage renal disease. The two primary types of PKD are autosomal dominant PKD and autosomal recessive PKD. These two forms of PKDs are distinguished by the usual age of onset and the pattern in which it is passed through families. According to the PKD Foundation, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease affects more than 600,000 people in the U.S. and 12.4 million people globally. Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease is a rare form of the disease that occurs in 1 in 20,000 children across the world.

The global polycystic kidney disease treatment market is projected to be propelled by technological advancements, leading to the development of a wide array of drugs, which will enable clinicians to provide better assistance to polycystic kidney disease patients. For instance, in July 2018, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive phase II data for bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease caused by alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. PKD is prevalent in both developed and developing countries and affects all racial and ethnic groups equally. Government initiatives to spread awareness by implementing different programs about PKD is projected boost the growth of the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market. For instance, PKD Foundation invested over US$ 40 Mn in basic and clinical research grants for PKD diagnosis. However, less awareness in the underdeveloped countries and high cost associated with the treatment are likely to hamper the growth of the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market in the next few years.

Based on test type, the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market can be segmented into urine test, blood test, imaging test, and others. The blood test segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as doctors prefer a blood test to check for renal dysfunction in the initial stage of treatment. In terms of treatment, the market can be bifurcated into therapy and drugs. Presently, there is no cure for PKD. Treatment of the disease is focused on managing symptoms and complications. However, a new treatment is available that has shown to slow the progression of PKD to kidney failure. Most of the pipeline drugs for PKD are in the pre-clinical and discovery stage of development. The pipeline drugs for PKD consist of approximately 30 drug candidates in different stages of development.

In terms of region, the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The region is projected to account for significant share of the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence and research on polycystic kidney disease treatment in the U.S. and favorable health care reimbursement policies. Extensive research and development on drug therapies to treat polycystic kidney disease by major players in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and the U.K. is expected to drive the polycystic kidney disease treatment market in Europe. Significant growth of the medical and health care industry in China, Japan, and Australia is likely to propel the market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Advancements in tests and diagnosis, increase in per capita income, and availability of drugs are anticipated to augment the polycystic kidney disease treatment market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Players operating in the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market are Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Exelixis, Inc., Celgene Corp, XORTX Pharma Corp, ManRos Therapeutics, Palladio Biosciences, Regulus Therapeutics, Inc., Kadmon Holdings, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NovaTarg Therapeutics, and Endocyte, among others. Increase in funding to these companies by government organizations contributes to the pipeline growth. For instance, in 2016, NovaTarg Therapeutics received US$ 3.2 Mn in SBIR grant funding. The company plans to progress its drug candidates for PKD and type 2 diabetes.

