Polymeric Sand Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017 – 2027

Polymeric Sand Market: Introduction

With the growing demand for durable structures, makers are constantly innovating materials used for constructional activities. Polymeric sand is an example of this. Polymeric sand is a mixture of sand and special additives i.e. polymers which enhance the properties of sand. As a construction aggregate, polymeric sand can be used in areas with pavers, walkways, etc. Quartz and crystalline silica are prominent materials used for the manufacturing of polymeric sand. Special polymer additives enhance the property of sand in such a way that it becomes handier to use with faster setting time and. Special polymer additives also reduce weed growth along the pavers. Once the polymeric sand is set, it becomes very firm and locks the joints. Therefore, polymeric sand is a durable and long lasting joint material which is recommended for usage in patios, footpath, parking spaces, etc. Thus, growing preference for polymeric sand is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market over the coming years.

Polymeric Sand Market: Dynamics

Polymeric sand is a mixture of water stable polymers which are combined with precisely graded aggregates to form and cure into a resilient and durable material upon addition of water. Apart from faster setting time, polymeric sand inhibits weed growth and deters damage caused from microorganisms, such as ants/insects, etc. It also helps in stabilizing paver installations and prevents erosion due to water, wind and power washing and freezes thaw cycles. Furthermore, it is available in a varied range to suit various applications. Manufacturers are focused on product innovation, which is a key growth factor in the polymeric sand market. Also, growing infrastructural investments across the globe with rising construction activities is another significant factor expected to contribute to the growth of polymeric sand market over the forecast period.

Polymeric sand is made from precisely graded aggregates, involving an elaborate manufacturing process. Thus, ‘manufactured sand’ is valued much more than regular sand. This particular factor is expected to impede the growth of polymeric sand market. Furthermore, application of polymeric sand on pavers requires expertise to a certain extent – this is another restraining factor.

Polymeric sand is mostly composed of organic binders or synthetic binders. Although organic binders are usually preferred owing to their environment-friendly nature and natural binding property, they become ineffective after a certain time. Therefore, nowadays, synthetic sand is gaining popularity as these chemical binders offer better interlocks for pavers and increased durability, which is one of the ongoing trends in the polymeric sand market.

Polymeric Sand Market: Segmentation

The Polymeric sand market can be categorized in terms of color, application and end use. On the basis of color, the polymeric sand market can be segmented into sandy beige and graphite grey. On the basis of application, the polymeric sand market can be segmented into driveways, patios, walkways, pool decks and others. On the basis of end use, the polymeric sand market can be segmented into residential, commercial and infrastructure.

Polymeric Sand Market: Regional Overview

The Polymeric sand market is a volatile market whose growth is dependent on the demand from the global construction industry and consumption patterns. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the polymeric sand market owing to high demand for polymeric sand from the infrastructure industry. Furthermore, China is expected to dominate the global polymeric sand market owing to its dominance in the construction aggregates market and high end use consumption. Rise in re-constructional and refurbishment activities is expected to boost the demand for polymeric sand in North America. Growth of polymeric sand market in Europe is estimated to be boosted by the growth in residential activities in the region. Middle East & Africa are expected to witness high growth owing to increasing expenditure in tourism activities and growing investments in residential and commercial spaces.

Polymeric Sand Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Polymeric Sand market are-