Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC), a copolymer of carbon dioxide and propylene oxide, is a thermoplastic material. Catalysts like zinc glutarate are used in polymerization. Polypropylene Carbonate is soluble in polar solvents like lower ketones, ethyl acetate, dichloromethane and chlorinated hydrocarbons and insoluble in solvents like alcohols, water, and aliphatic hydrocarbons. It also forms stable emulsions in water. PPC allows the diffusion of gases like oxygen through it. Having a glass temperature (Tg) between 25 to 45 °C, PPC binders are amorphous. The glass temperature of PPC is slightly greater than polyethylene Carbonate (PEC). Its refractive index is 1.46 while its dielectric constant is 3.
Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Empower Materials
SK Energy
Novomer
BASF
Cardia Bioplastics
Tianguan
Bangfeng
Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical
Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
type 1
type 2
type 3
By End-User / Application
Ceramic Industry
Biodegradable Plastics
Electronics
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Empower Materials
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 SK Energy
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Novomer
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 BASF
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Cardia Bioplastics
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Tianguan
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Bangfeng
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
