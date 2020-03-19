Power MOSFET Market to reach US$ 12.6 Bn by 2026 | TMR

With growing sales of electronics, the demand for power semiconductor components continues to witness an upsurge. Key role of components consisting specific type of metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs) in the working of electronic devices continues to influence the future landscape of the global semiconductors industry. Considering the diversity in power consumption and functionalities of electronic devices, companies are designing power MOSFETs by catering to the wide range of power levels and device usability. Moreover, the demand for power MOSFET is being bolstered by their growing use in replacing insulated-gate bipolar transistors and thyristors. Manufacturers of electronic devices are actively adopting power MOSFET to increase the efficiency of operations involving high switching speeds. In addition, the key advantage of using power MOSFET in bolstering the power efficiency of devices at low voltages is further fuelling the expansion of the global power MOSFET market.

According to a newly published report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for power MOSFET is expected to grow robustly at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, nearly US$ 12.6 Bn worth of power MOSFET will be sold in the global market. Leading power MOSFET manufacturers are expected to focus on lowering the complexities entailing the production of these intricate power semiconductor components. Over the forecast period, the entire production of power MOSFET in the global market will remain concentered in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. Favorable industrial regulations in countries such China, India and South Korea, coupled with increasing production of electronic devices in this region is expected to drive the production of power MOSFET. By the end of forecast period, more than US$ 7 Bn worth of power MOSFETs will be sold in the APEJ market.

Demand for P-Channel Power MOSFETs to Gain Traction

The report estimates that in 2017, nearly US$ 4 Bn worth of P-channel power MOSFET have been sold in the global market. Over the forecast period, the sales of P-channel power MOSFETs will gain fastest traction, register a CAGR of 8.2%. The report further reveals that power MOSFETs for medium power rating will register highest sales in 2017 and beyond. By the end of 2026, sales of power MOSFETs with medium power rating will account for nearly 40% of the overall sales in the global power MOSFET market.

SiC Technology to Dominate, while EV & EHV Components to Represent Leading Application

The report has projected that the demand for power MOSFET will be highest in production of EV and EHV components. Through 2026, global sales of power MOSFETs in EV and EHV component applications is estimated to reach US$ 3.7 Bn valuation. The report also reveals that telecom equipment will be the fastest growing application in the global power MOSFET market, registering 10.2% CAGR over the forecast period. With respect to technology, power MOSFETs developed on SiC technology are expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market through 2026. On the other hand, the demand for GaN-based power MOSFET will gain fastest traction over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading manufacturers of power MOSFET have been profiled in the report. These include companies namely, Infineon, Renesas, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Hitachi, STMicrorlectronics, Bosch, Sumitomo Electric, and Raytheon. These companies are expected to remain active in the global power MOSFET market expansion for the forecast period.