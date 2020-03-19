Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Value Expected To Increase At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The global pressure ulcers treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on treatment type, end-user, type of wound, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global pressure ulcers treatment market.

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Segments

In terms of treatment type, the global pressure ulcers treatment market has been segmented into wound care dressings, wound care devices, active therapies, and others. The wound care dressings segment has been classified into antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, film dressings, alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, and other dressings. The wound care devices segment has been categorized into negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), ultrasound therapy, and others (HBOT and electromagnetic therapy). The active therapies segment has been divided into skin grafts & substitutes, growth factors, and others (hemostatic agents, sealants (collagen and fibrin sealants)). The others segment has been segmented into pressure relief devices, traditional wound care products, and others. Growth of the wound care dressings segment is primarily driven by usage of antimicrobial dressings in the treatment of pressure ulcers.

In terms of type of wound, the global pressure ulcers treatment market has been categorized into stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, and stage 4. Incidence of stage 2 pressure ulcer is higher than other stages; however, the treatment cost of severe stages (stage 3 and stage 4) of pressure ulcer is higher than stage 2. The stage 2 segment held the largest market share in 2017.

Based on end-user, the global pressure ulcers treatment market has been classified into hospital inpatient settings, hospital outpatient settings, community health centers, and home health care. The home health care segment held the smallest market share in 2017. However, the segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global pressure ulcers treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global pressure ulcers treatment market are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Essity Aktiebolag, Cardinal Health, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P., Inc., Coloplast Group, and ConvaTec, Inc.

The global pressure ulcers treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Wound Care Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Other Dressings

Wound Care Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Ultrasound Therapy Others (HBOT and electromagnetic therapy)

Active Therapies Skin Grafts & Substitutes Growth Factors Others (hemostatic agents, sealants (collagen and fibrin sealants))

Others Pressure Relief Devices Traditional Wound Care Products Others



Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market, by Type of Wound

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market, by End-user

Hospital Inpatient Settings

Hospital Outpatient Settings

Community Health Centers

Home Health Care

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



