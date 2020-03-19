PROPERTY MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
Property management is the operation, control, and oversight of real estate as used in its most broad terms. Management indicates a need to be cared for, monitored and accountability given for its useful life and condition. This is much akin to the role of management in any business.
Property management is also the management of personal property, equipment, tooling, and physical capital assets that are acquired and used to build, repair, and maintain end item deliverables. Property management involves the processes, systems, and manpower required to manage the life cycle of all acquired property as defined above including acquisition, control, accountability, responsibility, maintenance, utilization, and disposition.
In 2018, the global Property Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Property Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Property Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- RealPage
- Entrata
- MRI Software
- CoreLogic
- AppFolio
- Chetu
- Syswin Soft
- Property Boulevard
- Buildium
- Rockend
- Console Group
- PropertyBoss Solutions
- Infor
- ResMan
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- On-Premise Type
- Cloud-Based Type
Market segment by Application, split into
- Rental Properties
- Homeowners Associations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Property Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Property Management development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Property Management are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Property Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise Type
1.4.3 Cloud-Based Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Property Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Rental Properties
1.5.3 Homeowners Associations
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Property Management Market Size
2.2 Property Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Property Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Property Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Property Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Property Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Property Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Property Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Property Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Property Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Property Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Property Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Property Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 RealPage
12.1.1 RealPage Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Property Management Introduction
12.1.4 RealPage Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 RealPage Recent Development
12.2 Entrata
12.2.1 Entrata Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Property Management Introduction
12.2.4 Entrata Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Entrata Recent Development
12.3 MRI Software
12.3.1 MRI Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Property Management Introduction
12.3.4 MRI Software Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 MRI Software Recent Development
12.4 CoreLogic
12.4.1 CoreLogic Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Property Management Introduction
12.4.4 CoreLogic Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CoreLogic Recent Development
12.5 AppFolio
12.5.1 AppFolio Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Property Management Introduction
12.5.4 AppFolio Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AppFolio Recent Development
12.6 Chetu
12.6.1 Chetu Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Property Management Introduction
12.6.4 Chetu Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Chetu Recent Development
12.7 Syswin Soft
12.7.1 Syswin Soft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Property Management Introduction
12.7.4 Syswin Soft Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Syswin Soft Recent Development
12.8 Property Boulevard
12.8.1 Property Boulevard Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Property Management Introduction
12.8.4 Property Boulevard Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Property Boulevard Recent Development
12.9 Buildium
12.9.1 Buildium Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Property Management Introduction
12.9.4 Buildium Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Buildium Recent Development
12.10 Rockend
12.10.1 Rockend Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Property Management Introduction
12.10.4 Rockend Revenue in Property Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Rockend Recent Development
12.11 Console Group
12.12 PropertyBoss Solutions
12.13 Infor
12.14 ResMan
Continuous…
