PSA Test Market 2019 Top Key Players are Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, DiaSorin, Roche, Beckman Coulter, PerkinElmer, Tosoh, Ortho Clinical, Fujirebio, Mediwatch and BodiTech

The global average price of PSA Test is in the decreasing trend, from 617 USD/Unit in 2011 to 595 USD/ Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy and technology, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of PSA Test includes CLIA, ELISA and other, and most of PSA test use the method of CLIA, the proportion of CLIA in 2016 is about 77%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, DiaSorin, Roche, Beckman Coulter, PerkinElmer, Tosoh, Ortho Clinical, Fujirebio, Mediwatch and BodiTech.

According to this study, over the next five years the PSA Test market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 620 million by 2024, from US$ 390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PSA Test business.

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.

The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PSA Test market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the PSA Test value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

CLIA

ELISA

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Screening

Post-treatment Monitoring

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PSA Test consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PSA Test market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PSA Test manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PSA Test with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PSA Test submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

