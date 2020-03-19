Radiopharmaceuticals Market, 2019 Top Key Players are Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, IBA Group, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, Dongcheng and Navidea

In the last several years, global market of Radiopharmaceuticals developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 8.02% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of Radiopharmaceuticals is nearly 4546 M USD; the sale is about 130 M Dose. The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 89.22%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 62.63%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, IBA Group, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, Dongcheng and Navidea.

According to this study, over the next five years the Radiopharmaceuticals market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7130 million by 2024, from US$ 4900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Radiopharmaceuticals business .

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Radiopharmaceuticals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Radiopharmaceuticals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Diagnostic Radioisotopes

Therapeutic Radioisotopes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Radiopharmaceuticals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Radiopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Radiopharmaceuticals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Radiopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

