Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Witnesses Significant Growth in all the Regions

The global rotary blasthole drilling rig market was valued at $2.60 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $3.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half the market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for rotary blasthole drilling rig in quarries and open-pit mining areas is expected to increase the number of active rigs while fueling the growth of the global rotary blasthole drilling rig market. However, high initial purchase cost, repair, and maintenance of rotary blasthole drilling rig is expected to adversely affect the growth of the industry. AI and IOT technology in the mining equipment industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the rotary blasthole drilling rig industry.

Rise in demand for metals and minerals, increase in construction activities of roads, tunnels, & railways, and expansion of existing mines facilitate the growth of the market. However, high costs of procurement and maintenance of rotary blasthole drilling rigs hamper the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and emergence of various powerful rotary tricone drill rigs would provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Large-range drilling rig segment contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, owing to its large-scale adoption in the mining industry. This segment will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, other drilling rig types segment, which comprises drilling rigs that can drill blast holes less 5 inch diameter, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025 due to their adoption in small construction projects of road, rails, and tunnels. The mid-range drilling rig type segment would grow at a steady rate during the forecast period

Get the sample copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3296

Open-pit mining segment contributed a major share in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue. This is due to the expansion of existing mines across the world and rise in the number of projects in African countries. This segment would continue its dominance by 2025. However, other application segment, which comprises drilling rigs that can drill blast holes less 5 inch diameter, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in construction activities across the globe to improve infrastructure.

Abundance of mineral and metal mines and rise in demand for these machines from China have enabled the Asia-Pacific to garner nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017. However, LAMEA region would register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the emerging mining industry in Latin America and Africa along with rise in the number of new construction projects.

The key players analyzed in the report include BAUER, Caterpiller-CAT, FURUKAWA, Epicor, Nanchang Kama Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Schramm, Sandvik, Sinosteel HYMC, and Sunward. These market players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, joint ventures, collaboration, partnership, and others to strengthen their position in the industry.

Analyst Review:

Rotary blasthole drilling rigs are machines used in surface mining at quarries, and open pit mines. The main purpose of blasthole drilling is to drill rocks to a certain depth and create blast holes to load explosives. These rotary drills were first introduced in China, but have been extensively used across the world post their commercialization. Blasthole rigs have improved over the years owing to advancement in technologies that facilitate drilling precise blast holes. The market has evolved with the availability of different types of bits for mining soft and hard rocks. However, high costs of these machines discourage buyers to shift their focus toward rental services. Hence the rental servicing companies frequently buy these machines to cater to the high demand from the mining industry.

Nowadays, rotary blasthole drilling rig has become technically advanced with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT). For instance, these technologies can help the controller in drilling the blasthole at the right location with assistance and precision. Moreover, advancement in the rigs has further increased the accuracy of the equipment. Moreover, construction of tunnels, roads, railway tracks, and demand for metals fuel the growth of rotary blasthole drilling rig market globally. Furthermore, the existing quarries, and open pit mining have expanded across the globe to cater to the demand for minerals and metals owing to rapid urbanization. Ongoing innovation activities to develop the rotary blasthole drilling rig are expected to further propel the growth of the industry.

Countries, such as China, India, Australia, the Middle-East, and Africa, have fueled the increase in demand for rotary blasthole drilling rig due to maximum number of mines and presence of minerals and metals. The mining industry is driven by the abundant availability of metals and minerals across the regions. Hence, the demand for rotary blasthole drilling rig is expected to thrive in the Asia-Pacific region due to its mineral-rich land. Furthermore, the demand is projected to be less in Europe region owing to limited quarries and open-pit mining. However, rise in rapid mining activities in the region is anticipated to boost the adoption of rotary blasthole drilling rig in both North America and Europe.

Make a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3296

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.