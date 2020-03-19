Self-fusing Silicone Tape Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018 – 2028

Global Self-fusing Silicone Tape Market: Overview

Self-fusing silicone tape, also known as self-bonding silicone tape, is largely used by military organizations as an insulating solution for electrical applications. Self-fusing silicone tape, when stretched and wrapped around cables, wires, or any other device, bonds the product, making a water-repellent, strong, and electrically insulating layer. Self-fusing silicone tape is an all-purpose repair tape made out of specially formulated silicone rubber. Also non-tacky by nature, self-fusing silicone tape doesn’t contain any adhesives; yet, it chemically bonds when in contact with a substrate. Regions with established automotive as well as electronics industries are likely to be prominent market places for self-fusing silicone tape. Both, developed as well as developing economies hare expected to display ample opportunities for the growth of self-fusing silicone tape in their respective markets.

Global Self-fusing Silicone Tape Market: Dynamics

The growing significance of packaging to provide electrically-insulated solutions has pushed packaging manufacturers to offer products such as self-fusing silicone tapes. This has successfully catered to clients operating in the electronics and automotive industries. Self-fusing silicone tape, to a broader extend, has emerged as a better alternative in place of duct tape and other electrical tapes. Self-fusing silicone tapes have a large number of applications related to wrapping and sealing wires / cables, thus, making these items waterproof as well as corrosion-resistant. Self-fusing silicone tapes are increasingly being used in the electronics industry to sustain electronic appliances at lower as well as higher voltages. In the electronics industry, sectors such as consumer durables and telecommunication are expected to dominate the overall demand for self-fusing silicone tapes.

Global Self-fusing Silicone Tape Market: Segmentation

The self-fusing silicone tape market is segmented by thickness and end use industry served.

Segmentation by thickness:

Self-fusing Silicone Tapes with Thickness Below 0.25 mm

Self-fusing Silicone Tapes Between 0.26 mm to 0.50 mm

Self-fusing Silicone Tapes Between 0.51 mm to 0.75 mm

Self-fusing Silicone Tapes with Thickness Above 0.76 mm

Segmentation by end use industry served:

Aviation and Aerospace Industry

Building and Construction Industry

Automotive & Mechanical Parts

General Industrial Shipping & Logistics Industries Electronics & Electricals Metal Working Industries

Others

Global Self-fusing Silicone Tape Market: Regional Outlook

The global self-fusing silicone tape market has been segmented into 7 regions: Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

North America is presently a prominent region in the market for self-fusing silicone tapes, owing to the firmly placed electronics, aviation, and aerospace industries here as compared to other regions across the globe. Europe is a key exporting region in the global self-fusing silicone tapes market. European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, etc., have visible penetration of manufacturers that operate in the self-fusing silicone tapes market. Also, manufacturers of self-fusing silicone tapes in this region have a geographical advantage, leading to large exports to adjoining regions, including the Middles East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness impressive growth in the self-fusing silicone tapes market, due to rapid industrialization expected to take place in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, etc., over the forecast period. However, the Latin American market for self-fusing silicone tapes is anticipated to experience marginal growth during the forecast period, owing to an economic slowdown in this region since the 2008 financial crisis.

As a summary, the market for self-fusing silicone tapes is projected to witness a healthy rate of growth during the forecast period.

Global Self-fusing Silicone Tape Market: Key Players

