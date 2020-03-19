Silicones Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2026

Silicones belong to the family of high-performance specialty materials. They are polymers with large molecules and consist of many repeated sub-units. Silicones possess a wide range of physical and chemical properties such as resistance to heat, cold, ultraviolet radiation, moisture, and several chemicals. Therefore, they are used in various industries such as consumer goods, transportation, paper, textiles, and construction & architecture.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for silicones at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global silicones market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for silicones during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the silicones market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global silicones market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the silicones market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein forms and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global silicones market by segmenting it in terms of form, application, end-user industry, and region. In terms of form, the silicones market has been classified into fluids, elastomers, and resins. Based on application, the silicones market has been classified into rubber, coatings, emulsions, sealants, and others. In terms of end-user industry, the market has been divided into consumer goods, construction & architecture, transportation, energy, electrical & electronics, paper, textiles, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for silicones in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of silicones for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on forms, applications, and end-user industries of silicones. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global silicones market. Key players functioning in the silicones market are Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

