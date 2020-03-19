Smart Agriculture Solutions Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Smart agriculture tools are widely utilized in precision farming as they have resulted in improving farm efficiency and has helped framers maximize their crop yields. Moreover, yield monitoring is a major application of precision farming that helps identify the field variability information, which includes weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers. Soil monitoring is a major application of yield monitoring, which helps identify different soil parameters to maintain the nutrient level of the soil. Smart agriculture has optimized the yield per unit of farming land to achieve best in terms of quality, quantity, and financial returns. Furthermore, it has also enabled for better decisions to be made, resulting in less waste and maximum efficiency in operations.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global smart agriculture solutions market. It includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Our research teams have used various industry oriented measures, which include industry-related expert interviews to obtain key information and valuables, secondary resources and directories such as industrial databases, journals, magazines, and primary resources.

Increase in adoption of multiple smart agriculture solutions by governments from all around the world drive the market growth. Moreover, government have initiated compelling farmers & agro-industrialists toward boosting their farm yield. This has significantly increased the market demand among farming sectors facing soil and water degradation issues. In addition, rise in population necessitates demand for food, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

The global smart agriculture solutions market is segmented based on component, application, and geography. By component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Hardware is segmented into sensor monitoring system, smart detection system, GPS-enabled ranging system, and drones. Services is further classified into climate information services, supply chain management services, and others (system integration, maintenance, and consulting). By application, the market is divided into automated machinery guidance control, obstacle detection, tractor collision, machinery safety & monitoring, variable rate technology, and premises surveillance. Geographically, the smart agriculture solutions market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector involve Iteris Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Granular Inc., Trimble Navigation, AgJunction LLC, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Agribotix LLC, Raven Industries., SST Software, and LeBio.

