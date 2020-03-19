Smart Meter Market Outlook to 2024 – Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon, Tantalus Systems, ZIV, Sanxing and Others

The largest smart meter markets have been North America, Europe and eastern Asia (particularly China). And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading global firms include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Elster Group (Germany), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China), among others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest smart meter markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local manufacturers. In China, for example, local manufacturers supply the bulk of the market.

China has become the world’s largest market for smart electricity meters as a result of several initiatives by the Chinese national government. The demand for smart meters in China is expected to grow from 62.3 million units in 2015 to 120 million units by 2021.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon, Tantalus Systems, ZIV, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, Techrise Electronics, Chintim Instruments, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Clou Electronics, HND Electronics, Longi, Hengye Electronics, Holey Metering, Wellsun Electric , Meter, Sunrise, Xiou International Group, Pax Electronic Technology, Huayi Electronics, Changyi Group, Gaoke, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology, Risesun Group, Banner, Bada Instruments and Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter.

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Meter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single-phase smart meter

Three-phase smart meter

Segmentation by application:

Residential application

Commercial application

Industrial application

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Meter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

