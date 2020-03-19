Spinal Access Systems Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018 – 2028

A spinal access system market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market for spinal access systems is categorized based on the types of technology and products. Based on technology, the spinal access systems market can be further subdivided into non-fusion, spinal fusion and fixation technology, spinal decompression technology, vertebral compression technology, and others. The products segment of the spinal access systems market can further be subdivided into cervical fusion devices, thoracic fusion, spine bone stimulators, dynamic stabilization, vertebral compression fracture devices, and spine biologics.

Generally, spinal fusion technologies are most preferred and are being used for the treatment of spinal disorders including herniated discs and others. However, in recent times the spinal access systems market is witnessing a drift towards nonfusion technologies so as to restore spinal stability with spine mobility. On the contrary, in some cases, spinal access systems are associated with loss of motion and deterioration of adjacent vertebral levels. Thus, due to significant issues hooked with spinal access systems, most of the manufacturers are working on motion preservation technologies including motion nucleus disc replacement, dynamic stabilization, and others

Spinal Access Systems: Market Dynamics

The designing of the spinal access systems allows the transportation of the patient and intraoperative adjustments of the patient position. Some of the key factors contributing for the market growth of spinal access systems that includes an increase in prevalence and subsequent treatment rates of degenerative spine deformities, increasing elderly population, medical technology advancements, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Improper diet and declining bone density make geriatric populations susceptible to spinal injuries. Thus increase in the geriatric population is also significant for the growth of the spinal access systems market.

Technological advancements and new product developments such as minimally invasive spinal access systems and the number of pipeline products represent the largest market opportunity for spinal access systems market. However, lack of awareness and skilled health care professional to handle orthopedic, trauma involving spinal cord is a major reason hampering the spinal access systems market growth.

Spinal Access Systems: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global Spinal Access Systems Market is segmented into

Retractor Systems Midline Retractor Systems Anterior Retractor Systems Pedicle Based Retractor Systems

Accessories and Consumables

On the basis of Application Type, the global Spinal Access Systems Market is segmented into

Orthopedic

Surgery

On the basis of End User Type, the global Spinal Access Systems Market is segmented into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Spinal Access Systems: Overview

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in the U.S in 2011, approximately 465,000 spinal surgeries were performed. Out of many surgeries performed, majority was for lumbar fusion, followed by cervical fusion and remaining for thoracic fusion procedures. Likewise, in 2009, worldwide number of spinal procedural volume was recorded more than 2.8 million. Thus, increase in number of spinal surgeries is one of the major reasons held responsible for the growth of spinal access systems market. Additionally, aging population and increasing obesity rate worldwide is also anticipated to fuel the growth of spinal access systems market. Likewise, rapid adoption of minimally invasive surgeries requiring wide use of spinal access systems is likely to facilitate the performance of surgeries at reduced cost and at a less time.

Spinal Access Systems: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, spinal access systems Market is divided into eight regions viz. North-America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and Middle-East & Africa. North America’s spinal access systems market is expanding because of high rate of spine injuries and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period due to better healthcare facilities and expenditure. Middle East and Africa spinal access systems market is anticipated to grow at an average rate due to poor healthcare system Due to the increasing geriatric population and increased awareness of spinal disorders, Asia Pacific countries will also witness gentle growth in spinal access systems Market.

Spinal Access Systems: Key Market Participants

Some of the key players present in the global spinal access systems market include highly competitive d players who are adopting different strategies to gain a significant market share. Some of the major players dominating the spinal access systems market are Schaerer Medical USA, Boston Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Spine Wave Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive®, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., K2M, Inc, and others. In addition, the presence of small and local manufacturers across China and India will account for competitiveness in spinal access systems market.