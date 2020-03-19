Starch Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Starch Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Starch is a carbohydrate consisting of a large number of glucose units joined by glycosidic bonds. This polysaccharide is produced by most green plants as an energy store. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diets and is contained in large amounts in staple foods such as potatoes, wheat, maize (corn), rice, and cassava.

This report studies the Starch Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., China and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ADM and Cargill have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to France, Roquette has become as a global leader. In Germany, GEA leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jilin province.

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch is concentrated in United States and China, in which America is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and able to maintain low price.

China corn starch output growth is declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production. Most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate is less than 50%.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 45900 million US$ in 2024, from 35800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Penford Products

Tate and Lyle Americas

AVEBE

Roquette

Gea

Nihon Shokuhin Kako

Japan Corn Starch

Sanwa Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

Luzhou Group

COFCO

China Starch

Wanshunda Group

Xi’an Guowei

Lihua Starch

Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Edible Starch

Industrial Starch

Officinal Starch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Starch Sugar

Monosodium

Medicine

Modified Starch

Food

Beer

Paper

Other

Highlights of the Global Starch report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Starch market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Starch market.

Chapter 1, to describe Starch Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Starch , with sales, revenue, and price of Starch , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Starch , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Starch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Starch sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

