Surgical Needle Market, New Research Study on Top Companies – Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, Peters Surgical, Feuerstein, Sutures India, SERAG-WIESSNER, Internacional Farmac and Others

Surgical Needle is widely used in hospitals, clinics and others. The most proportion of Surgical Needle is used in clinics, and the proportion in 2016 is 42%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. Market competition is not intense. Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, Peters Surgical, Feuerstein, Sutures India, SERAG-WIESSNER, Internacional Farmac and Others.

Surgical needles are necessary for the placement of sutures in tissues; therefore, they must be designed to carry suture material through tissues with minimal.

The global average price of Surgical Needle is in the decreasing trend, from 716 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 727 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Surgical Needle includes 5/8 Circle, 1/4 Circle, 3/8 Circle, 1/2 Circle and others, and the proportion of 1/2 Circle in 2016 is about 38%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Surgical Needle market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1570 million by 2024, from US$ 1230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Surgical Needle business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Surgical Needle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Surgical Needle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

5/8 Circle

1/4 Circle

3/8 Circle

1/2 Circle

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Hospital

Clinic

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Surgical Needle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Surgical Needle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Surgical Needle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surgical Needle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Surgical Needle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

