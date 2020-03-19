The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market share of the back end of the line semiconductor equipment global market.

Back End of Line Semi-Conductor Equipment is the second part of semiconductor devices where single devices such as capacitors, transistors and resistors, among others are interconnected by wires on a wafer which are made by pure silicon and metal layers to form required electrical circuits. Common metal that forms layers are aluminum interconnect and copper interconnect. The back end of the line in semiconductor equipment is started when the wafer gets deposited by the first layer of metal. The back end of the line consists of metal levels, insulating layers (dielectrics), and bonding sites for a chip to package connections. In the back end of the line the formation of interconnecting wires, contacts (pads), and dielectric structures takes place.

Ten metal layers or more are added in the back end of the line stage in semiconductor electronics. Steps of back end of line includes silicidation of the polysilicon region, drain regions and source, addition of dielectric and its processing, making holes in PMD in order to make contacts in them, adding the first metal layer, addition of second dielectric, connection of lower metal with higher metal by making vias through dielectric and passivation layer addition in order to protect the microchip.

This market research analysis identifies the miniaturization of electronic devices as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The recent years have seen an increasing demand for compact electronic devices from several sectors such as communication, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare. This has induced the semiconductor manufacturers to invest in their R&D to reduce the size and increase the performance of ICs, which, in turn, has led to the emergence of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and 3D chip packaging. Also, the increasing number of interconnects and transistors in the existing space on the ICs requires finer deposition, which in turn, will create the demand for BEOL semiconductor equipment. In addition, increasing technological functionalities in mobile devices is a major driver driving the global back end of the line semiconductor equipment market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market share of the back end of the line semiconductor equipment global market.

Back End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Applied Materials

ASML

KLA-Tencor

Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL)

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

CVD

CMP

Coater Developer

PVD

Metal Etching

Stepper

Wet Station

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Foundry

Memory

IDM

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

