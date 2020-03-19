Urology is a branch of medicine that deals with the health of the urinary tract and reproductive tract in men and women. Urologic diseases or conditions include infection in the urinary tract, bladder control problems, kidney stones, and prostate problems, among others. The prostate gland surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is an enlarged prostate, which increases the size of the prostate gland. As the prostate gets enlarged, it may squeeze or partly block the urethra, resulting in significantly blocking urine flow. BPH is normal in the aging process of a male, caused by changes in hormone balance and cell-growth.

The increasing demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs drives the market. Three factors contributing to the growth of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market are growing geriatric male population, strong r&d and growing demand for alpha-blockers. The evolution of alpha-blockers therapy for BPH has focused on improving convenience and tolerability. Reversing signs and symptoms or preventing progression of the disease are the indications of treating BPH.

Alpha-blockers are the most effective, least costly, and best tolerated of the drugs for relieving LUTS. Additionally, one driver in the market is growing geriatric male population. The presence of a large population with BPH symptoms is expected to drive the market growth. The risk of BPH increases exponentially with the rise in the age of an individual. Approximately, 80% of men who reach 60 years and above have mild to strong symptoms of BPH. This disorder affects one in 38 individuals in the age group of 40-59 years; however, in the age group of 60-69 years, it affects one in 14 individuals.

The BPH drugs market in the Americas accounted for the majority market share and the market in this region is likely to experience a high growth rate during the estimated period. Factors such as the growing demand for urology-related disorders and the increasing rate of geriatric men population, will stimulate the demand for BPH drugs and fuel the growth of the market.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 124 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Astellas Pharma

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

ADC Therapeutics

Bayer HealthCare

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Alpha-Blocker

Phosphodiesterase Type-5 Inhibitors

5-Alpha-Reductase Inhibitors

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Men

Women

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

