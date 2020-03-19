The diagnostic electrodes market is witnessing significant growth in the Americas due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as arrhythmias and obesity problems

Electrodes are electrical conductors that can pass energy signals from a power source to a device or a material. Electrodes are made from metals such as zinc, manganese oxide, copper, silver, cadmium, nickel, and others. Electrodes are electrochemical cells that are either called anode or cathode. In an anode, the electron leaves the cell and oxidation occurs. In a cathode, the electrons enter the cell and reduction occurs. In healthcare, electrodes assist in the diagnosis and treatment of several chronic diseases.

According to the center for disease control and Prevention (CDC), about 4% of the population in the US acquire hospital-acquired infections annually and nearly 99,000 people die in the country. This drives the need for disposable electrodes because they reduce the risks of cross-contamination. Also, these electrodes require less duration for sterilization since they are low maintenance electrodes. Physicians highly prefer these electrodes because they reduce the duration for skin preparation during emergencies. These benefits encourage vendors to invest more in research and developmental activities to develop better medical electrodes. Rhythmlink has already introduced disposable MR-conditional EEG cup electrodes that offer better patient outcome and increases the system’s safety and efficiency.

The diagnostic electrodes market is characterized by the presence of numerous global, regional, and local vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as competitive pricing, product differentiation, e-retailing, and strong distribution channels. Vendors are increasingly making efforts to improve their market presence and remain competitive in the market by forming various strategies including investments in R&D activities, partnerships, and increasing e-commerce websites for the distribution of diagnostic electrodes.

The diagnostic electrodes market is witnessing significant growth in the Americas due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as arrhythmias and obesity problems. The market will continue to grow in this region throughout the predicted period due to the availability of favorable medical reimbursements and the presence of experienced and skilled professionals. Owing to the improved hospital infrastructure, the US is the major contributor to the diagnostic electrodes market in the Americas.

3M

Ambu

Medtronic

BD

Graphic Controls

Leonhard Lang

Natus Medical

QRS Diagnostic

Rocket Medical

Products Segmentation

ECG

EMG

EEG

Neonatal and fetal scalp

ENG

By Industrial Application

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs)

Market Segment by Regions

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

