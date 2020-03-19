Most economic bentonite deposits are of Cretaceous age or younger and associated with marine shale and marl (Wyoming), calcareous sands and marls (Morocco), carbonaceous shales and coal (South Africa), sandstone and conglomerate (Australia), dacitic pyroclastics and tuffs (Milos), andesite (China) or rhyolite and obsidian/perlite (China and Mozambique).

The United States is the largest producer and consumer, due to its rich reserves and strong demand for bentonite. In North America, the market concentration in very high, most of the bentonite is concentrated in Wyoming and developed by manufacturers like Amcol, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite and Tolsa Group (acquired the assets of U.S. Bentonite at the end of 2014).

In Europe, Greece, France, Italy, Slovakia, Netherlands, UK, Russia, and Germany are the major producers, and the market is dominated by few players like Imerys (S&B), Clariant, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals SpA, LKAB Minerals and Tolsa Group etc.

In Asia-Pacific, the market concentration is low, the manufacturing bases are mainly distributed in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, and the market is dominated by lots of small and medium-sized manufacturers, like Ashapura and Star Bentonite Group in India; Huawei Bentonite, Fenghong New Material, Chang’an Renheng, Liufangzi Bentonite and Ningcheng Tianyu in China.

The giants like Amcol, Imerys (S&B) and Clariant, have entered the Asia-Pacific market, through acquisition or joint venture.

The global Bentonite market is valued at 1010 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

