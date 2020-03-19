The global Electronic Faucets market is valued at 4500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2025.

Electronic Faucets is a faucet with a hands-free mechanism for opening and closing its valve.

This report covers the touchless electronic faucets and touched electronic faucets.

Direct marketing is about making direct contact with existing and potential customers to promote the products or services. Direct marketing can be cost-effective and extremely powerful at generating sales, so it is ideal for small businesses.

Direct marketing allows you to generate a response from targeted customers. As a result, small businesses can focus their limited marketing resources where they are most likely to get results.

A direct marketing campaign with a clear call to action can help you boost your sales to existing customers, increase customer loyalty, recapture old customers and generate new business.

In the Electronic Faucets industry, direct marketing only occupies a small share.

Indirect marketing is where there is no direct communication to end consumers by companies. It is treated as the next step for establishing brand recognition and awareness. Manufacturers use indirect marketing when selling through wholesalers and other channels.

As opposed to the direct marketing technique, the indirect marketing strategy focuses on channels where there is no direct communication with customers by the companies. Therefore, it is mainly used to retain a customer, increase customers loyalty, and develop more business.

Unlike direct marketing, in the case of indirect marketing, there are no possibilities of feedback or two-way communication. The response of indirect marketing is difficult to be measured.

A big disadvantage of indirect marketing is in the high costs of applying this strategy. The high costs can be incurred for publicizing the brand, or the costs for hiring the right people with the relevant skills and capacities for providing good content marketing. At the end, these high costs might not generate the anticipated number of customers in the future.

In the Electronic Faucets industry, indirect marking only occupies most shares.

In the future, Indirect Marketing will still be the main marketing channel. Indirect Marketing will still occupy most shares in the Electronic Faucets industry.

The global Electronic Faucets market is valued at 4500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2025.

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Touchless Electronic Faucets

Touched Electronic Faucets

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Hotels

Offices

Medical Institutions

Residential

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

