Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is highly effective in helping the driver maintain control of the car, thereby avoiding or reducing the severity of crashes. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is a technology that improves the vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction.

In the coming years, the increasing demand for luxury cars in the regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, mainly in China, India, and Japan, is expected to drive the market. Sustainable growth in the electronic stability control system market will largely depend upon upcoming legislation in various countries. ESC systems are mandatory in developed countries, while legislation in developing countries are rapidly catching up creating high growth opportunities.

Globally, the Electronic Stability Control industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Electronic Stability Control is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Bosch, Continental, TRW Automotive, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Electronic Stability Control and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.67% production market share

In Europe and North America, ESC systems are well-established and have a high penetration rate. The use of these systems is also growing significantly in the Asia-Pacific and ROW regions, due to the increase in the consumer purchasing power and their preference for better safety measures and the introduction of legislation and policy framework mandating the installation of safety equipment in cars. Developing countries such as India, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to show a high growth rate in the demand for ESC systems. The consumption volume of Electronic Stability Control is related to downstream industries and the global economy.

The global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market is valued at 10700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 13900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.

Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 118 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Vehicle Stability Control

Motorcycle Stability Control

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

