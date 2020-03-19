Diabetes eye diseases consist of a group of eye-related conditions that affect individuals with diabetes. The conditions include diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract. Diabetes is the leading cause of eye diseases and can cause severe vision loss or blindness. These eye diseases are widely treated with laser surgery.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is one of the key growth drivers of the global diabetic eye disease devices market. As MI surgeries cause minimal scarring and have improved surgical outcomes, there is a significant reduction in the duration of hospital stay. Most retinal surgeries these days are carried out using an MI small gauge surgery that does not require sutures. Moreover, the MI surgical procedures are performed using the right-sized instruments that reduce post-operative discomfort. This results in facilitating rapid healing without changing the refractive power of the eye. Therefore, the MI approach is used in several retinal surgeries such as for the treatment of retinal detachment, macular holes, macular puckers, and diabetic maculopathy. The growing preference for minimally invasive retinal surgeries is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.

The global diabetic eye disease devices market is highly competitive and characterized by technological advancements and innovation. The market has several small and regional vendors developing strategic alliances with global players to gain market share. Factors like increased product portfolio extensions, advances in technology, and R&D have resulted in intense competition among vendors. The competition is expected to intensify with vendors using innovative marketing strategies to gain market presence.

The Americas to dominate the market and hold the largest market share of more than 55%. The US is the largest revenue generator in this region. According to the IDF estimates, 30 million people in the US had diabetes, which was the highest among 38 developed nations. Due to the increasing number of people with diabetes, there have been increasing incidences of eye disorders among the older population. Factors such as the recent technological advancements and awareness of laser eye surgeries will propel the growth of this market in the Americas.

Global Diabetic Eye Disease Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 112 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Diabetic Eye Disease Devices industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Diabetic Eye Disease Devices research report

Diabetic Eye Disease Devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Alcon Inc.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

IRIDEX Corp.

Synergetics USA Inc.

Topcon Corp.

Abbott Medical Optics

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Lumenis

Meridian

NIDEK

Quantel

Rhein Medical

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Laser surgery

Vitrectomy

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Hospitals

Clinics and laboratories

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Diabetic Eye Disease Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580