Semiconductors are crystalline or amorphous solids having conductivity between conductors and insulators, and making it a good medium for the control of electric current. Semiconductor materials are important materials in the fabrication of electronic devices. The semiconductor materials are often doped with impurities for modulating their electrical properties. Diamond materials are gaining traction among semiconductor manufacturers because of their high thermal conductivity, and electron and hole mobility in comparison with other semiconductor materials.

The introduction of stringent vehicle safety regulations due to the increase in a number of accidents has increased concerns over the integration of advanced safety systems in cars and is driving the number of telematics mandates by various governments such as Brazil, Europe, and Russia. This growing demand for higher bandwidth application in automotive applications has led to the development of high-speed data buses and densely populated MEMS devices. MEMS provides safety features such as airbag systems, automatic door locks, headlight leveling, and inertial brake lights. This will drive the demand for semiconductor materials in the automotive industry, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

The diamond materials for the semiconductor market consists of limited vendors who are involved in the development of high-quality diamond materials for semiconductors. The vendors are concentrating on new technologies and methods to manufacture high-quality and low-defect diamond materials. The major vendors are differentiating their offerings in terms of product quality.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The presence of major synthetic diamonds for semiconductor applications and the rising R&D activities will drive the demand for diamond materials in this region. Moreover, the increasing investments towards improving warfare capabilities in the region will also increase the demand for power semiconductors deployed in these systems.

