Coil Coating is high-performance liquid coatings applied to the metal strip. It contains base material, Crosslinking agent, pigment-filled agent, additives and a volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into the primer coat, back paint, and top coat.

Coil Coating industry belongs to the chemical field and it is also a new type of chemical field, so the industry is offered the state policy and financial support. It needs much more research on the Coil Coating product, the performance of the product abroad is better than the developing countries.

Currently, many companies in the world produce coil coating product, mainly concentrated in China Europe and the USA. The main market players are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, BASF, Valspar. The sales of coil coating will increase to 1180 K MT with an average growth rate of 5.14%

The main production areas are in China, USA and Rest of Asia while the main consumption areas also in those areas, China is the largest consumption and production areas, and the performance of the product is good in the USA.

There are many manufacturers producing coil coating in the world and also many research and development institutions are researching and developing on the coil coating product. The largest company AkzoNobel occupies about 10.36% which is the most part of the production of coil coating.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Coil Coating market is valued at 3920 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-2025.

Global Coil Coating Market Research Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 85 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Coil Coating industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Coil Coating research report

Coil Coating market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

BASF

Beckers

NIPSEA Group

KCC

Actega(Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Henkel

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Yung Chi Paint&Varnish

Unicheminc

Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical

Jiangsu Lanling Group

Shaanxi Baotashan Paint

Pingyuan Wente

Tangshan Wick painting chemical

CNOOC Changzhou EP Coating

Ningbo Zhengliang Coatings

Zhejiang Tiannv Group

Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Material

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Appliance Industry

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Coil Coating Market Research Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580