Tissue Diagnostics Global Market – Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2022

Tissue diagnostic procedures are majorly used for cancer diagnosis. Some of the major tissue diagnostic tests are immunochemistry (IHC), haematoxylin and eosin (H&E), and in situ hybridization (ISH)

The analysts forecast the Global Tissue diagnostics Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.22% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the tissue diagnostics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from tissue diagnostics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, tissue diagnostics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Abbott

• Agilent Technologies

• Danaher

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Sakura Finetek

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market driver

• Increasing prevalence of cancer

Market challenge

• High cost of tissue diagnostic instruments

Market trend

• Increasing number of reagent rental agreements

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Segmentation by technology

• Comparison by technology

• Advanced and special stainings

• Routine staining

• Digital pathology and workflow

• Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Tissue diagnostic consumables

• Tissue diagnostic instruments

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Others

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Tissue diagnostics market in Americas

• Tissue diagnostics market in EMEA

• Tissue diagnostics market in APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• Laboratory automation and robotics

• Increasing number of reagent rental agreements

• Rise in demand for ready-to-use reagents

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Abbott

• Agilent Technologies

• Danaher

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Sakura Finetek

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

