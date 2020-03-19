Top 10 Frozen Meal Market Players Size and Share by 2025 | Supply Demand Market Research
The Worldwide Frozen Meal Market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Frozen Meal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Frozen Meal is a packaged frozen or chilled meal that usually comes as an individual portion. It requires very little preparation and contains all the elements for a single-serving meal. Refrigeration plays a pivotal role in the operational workflow of global supply chain for food products and beverages. Freezing and frozen storage has also gained importance for being a key component in the global value chain of food & beverage products. Over the years, growing accessibility to refrigerated storage units has strengthened the global cold chain and created stable grounds for production and sales of frozen ready meals.
Global Frozen Meal market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Frozen Meal.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Frozen Meal capacity, production, value, price and market share of Frozen Meal in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
General Mills
Nestle
McCain
Dr.Oetker
Daiya
Connies
Conagra
Atkins Nutritionals
California Pizza Kitchen
H.J. Heinz
FRoSTA
Frozen Meal Market Breakdown Data by Type
Vegetarian Meals
Chicken Meals
Beef Meals
Others
Frozen Meal Market Breakdown Data by Application
Food Chain Services
Department Store
Others
Frozen Meal Market Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Frozen Meal Consumption Market Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Frozen Meal Product Picture
Table Frozen Meal Key Market Segments in This Study
Table Key Manufacturers Frozen Meal Covered in This Study
Table Global Frozen Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2018-2025 (K MT) & (Million US$)
Figure Global Frozen Meal Production Market Share 2013-2025
Figure Vegetarian Meals Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Vegetarian Meals
Figure Chicken Meals Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Chicken Meals
Figure Beef Meals Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Beef Meals
Figure Others Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Others
Table Global Frozen Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Application 2018-2025 (K MT)
Figure Food Chain Services
Figure Department Store
Figure Others
Figure Frozen Meal Report Years Considered
