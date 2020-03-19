Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market To Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2025

This report on the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails.

Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.

Growth rates for each segment within the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine Market.

Request Sample At: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/248

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of product features of different types of products.

Additionally, market related factors such as rise in preference for topical therapeutics, rising sports injuries, projected launch of the products etc. in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market: Segmentation

Topical pain management therapeutics are specialty products that are used to relieve acute musculoskeletal pain or general sprains or strains. The therapeutics involve various drug classes such as analgesics, anesthetics, and skeletal muscle relaxants.

Based on product, the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market has been segmented into gels, cream, sprays and patches. The patches segment is further segmented into drugs in adhesives, matrix, reservoirs and others. The gel segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market. The segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the local players offering cost effective novel gel formulation.

Based on therapeutic class, the global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market is segmented into analgesics, anesthetics and skeletal muscle relaxants. The analgesics segment is further divided into opioids and non-opioids.

The opioids are further classified into fentanyl, buprenorphine and others, while the no-opioids are further segmented into lidocaine, diclofenac, capsaicin, methyl salicylate and others. The analgesics segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period owing to shift of patient preference from oral drugs to topical analgesics.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/248