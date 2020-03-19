Traffic Management Systems Market by Type – 2024 | MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Traffic Management Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 189 pages with table and figures in it.

Traffic management systems refer to the IT solutions provided by vendors to improve the traffic flow and enhance passenger safety. The traffic management systems consume data from disparate sources such as road sensors, CCTV cameras, and traffic control centers. The systems process these data and generate useful information, which is passed on to end-users such as passengers, traffic control agencies, and police stations. Traditionally, traffic management systems helped to save time and reduce wastage of fuel by reducing traffic congestion. However, with the advances in communication technologies and the internet, the traffic management systems now help users in more widely applications by building a whole traffic networking.

This report studies the Traffic Management Systems Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Traffic Management Systems market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/545592

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Traffic Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Traffic Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

With the rising population and vehicles, traffic safety has become increasingly important, which drives the demand for traffic management systems growing.

From 2010 to 2014, due to the intellectualization of traffic management systems, global traffic management systems industry developed fast with near 13.5~17.5% growth rate. As for China, because of the late start, traffic management systems industry has experienced an explosive growth, the growth rate is higher than 17.5% and average growth rate reached to 20%.

In the next years, it is estimated that traffic management systems industry will continue developing rapidly and the global revenue will reach to near 9.5 billion USD, while the same data will be 4.3 billion USD in China.

Due to the high opportunities in the RandD and sales of traffic management systems, in the future, there will be more and more investors entering into this industry.

Competition becomes more intense in traffic management systems industry, and providers will face the high risk of further price and gross margin decline in the future.

The global Traffic Management Systems market is valued at 1490 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2520 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Traffic Management Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Kapsch TrafficCom

SWARCO

Siemens

TomTom

THALES

IBM

Cubic

Fujitsu

Q-Free

Imtech

Kyosan Electric

SICE

Iteris

Peek traffic

E-Hualu

China ITS (Holdings)

ENJOYOR

Datang Telecom

Wantong Technology

Hisense TransTech

China Shipping Network Technology

Dahua Technology

HIKVISION

Baokang Electronic

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Traffic-Management-Systems-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Freeway Management System

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Advanced Public Transportation System

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Info-mobility

Public Transport

Freeway

Consultancy and Planning

Highlights of the Global Traffic Management Systems report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Traffic Management Systems market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/545592

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook