Ultrasound Devices Market Expected To Grow At High CAGR Of During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The market for ultrasound devices is expanding significantly, due to increase in advancements in treating complex diseases. Ultrasound devices are used as both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic modality, and have wide range of applications in the medical field. The diagnostic ultrasound segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, as the products have provided a promising solution for rapid diagnosis of disease. These products offer superior solution than other imagine products, by offering desired outcome and effectiveness in diagnosing. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases has fueled the demand for products that offer rapid and efficient healing. Thus, a majority of hospitals have shifted their preferences toward advanced products. They help decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from disease. This, in turn, helps reduce surgical costs, due to decreased length of hospital stay. Therefore, rising need and demand for advanced products that increase therapeutic outcome drives the ultrasound devices market.

The global ultrasound devices market has been extensively analyzed based on technology, portability, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market has been bifurcated into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound. The diagnostic ultrasound segment has been further sub-segmented into 2D ultrasound, 3D & 4D ultrasound, and Doppler ultrasound.

The therapeutic ultrasound segment has been further segregated into high-intensity focused ultrasound and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. Based on portability, the global ultrasound devices market has been classified into trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices and compact/handheld ultrasound devices. Based on application, the global ultrasound devices market has been segmented into radiology/general imaging, cardiology, gynecology, vascular, urology, and others. In terms of end-user, the global ultrasound devices market has been divided into hospital & surgical centers, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 along with the estimations of market size.

In terms of region, the global ultrasound devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations and highlights of the market for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the ultrasound devices industry. The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and key market share analysis in the market overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global ultrasound devices market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Esaote SpA, and Analogic Corporation. Each of these players has been profiled in the report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2554

The global ultrasound devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, by Technology Diagnostic Ultrasound 2D Ultrasound 3D & 4D Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound Therapeutic Ultrasound High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy



Global Ultrasound Devices Market, by Portability Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices



Global Ultrasound Devices Market, by Application Radiology/General Imaging Cardiology Gynecology Vascular Urology Others



Global Ultrasound Devices Market, by End-user Hospital & Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Global Ultrasound Devices Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2554